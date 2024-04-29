Live
- MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
- Will you continue with INDIA-MVA post-polls: Prakash Ambedkar to Uddhav Thackeray
- 86 pc Indian firms see positive relationship between sustainability & profitability: Report
- Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
- Indian Ocean & Bay of Bengal potential CO2 sinks: IIT Madras study
- My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role
- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
- Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM
- Netflix acquires digital rights for Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ in record-breaking deal
- More dengue fever cases in Udupi: The Coast in a tailspin
Just In
Govt has no interest in helping farmers: CT Ravi
Former MLA C T Ravi has sharply criticised the state government, alleging a lack of genuine interest in addressing farmers’ concerns and instead prioritising political maneuvering.
Chikmagalur: Former MLA C T Ravi has sharply criticised the state government, alleging a lack of genuine interest in addressing farmers’ concerns and instead prioritising political maneuvering.
Addressing the media on Sunday regarding the recent release of drought relief funds from the central government, Ravi expressed dismay over the government’s failure to promptly disburse the allocated funds to aid drought-affected farmers. He emphasised that it is unacceptable for over 600 farmers to resort to suicide due to financial distress, citing a recent statement by a government minister who pledged to take such drastic action over monetary concerns.
Ravi questioned the sincerity of the government’s response to farmers’ hardships, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action to alleviate their plight. He called for the implementation of a comprehensive support program akin to Maharashtra’s Kisan Samman Yojana, advocating for substantial financial assistance to farmers. Ravi urged the government to augment the central relief package with additional financial aid ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per farmer.
Furthermore, Ravi criticised the government’s allocation of funds, particularly its expenditure on advertising campaigns, while neglecting essential subsidies for struggling farmers, including milk producers and women who in poor condition. He underscored the injustice of prioritising advertising over vital subsidies, urging the government to reevaluate its allocation of resources and prioritise the welfare of farmers and their families.
Ravi called upon the government to cease political posturing and instead focus on implementing practical solutions to address the pressing needs of farmers across the state.
He emphasised the importance of providing timely financial assistance and support programs to ensure the well-being and livelihoods of farmers, particularly in times of crisis.