Govt has no interest in helping farmers: CT Ravi

Chikmagalur: Former MLA C T Ravi has sharply criticised the state government, alleging a lack of genuine interest in addressing farmers’ concerns and instead prioritising political maneuvering.

Addressing the media on Sunday regarding the recent release of drought relief funds from the central government, Ravi expressed dismay over the government’s failure to promptly disburse the allocated funds to aid drought-affected farmers. He emphasised that it is unacceptable for over 600 farmers to resort to suicide due to financial distress, citing a recent statement by a government minister who pledged to take such drastic action over monetary concerns.

Ravi questioned the sincerity of the government’s response to farmers’ hardships, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action to alleviate their plight. He called for the implementation of a comprehensive support program akin to Maharashtra’s Kisan Samman Yojana, advocating for substantial financial assistance to farmers. Ravi urged the government to augment the central relief package with additional financial aid ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per farmer.

Furthermore, Ravi criticised the government’s allocation of funds, particularly its expenditure on advertising campaigns, while neglecting essential subsidies for struggling farmers, including milk producers and women who in poor condition. He underscored the injustice of prioritising advertising over vital subsidies, urging the government to reevaluate its allocation of resources and prioritise the welfare of farmers and their families.

Ravi called upon the government to cease political posturing and instead focus on implementing practical solutions to address the pressing needs of farmers across the state.

He emphasised the importance of providing timely financial assistance and support programs to ensure the well-being and livelihoods of farmers, particularly in times of crisis.