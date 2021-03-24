Keerthy Suresh with her baby bump!

Tollywood: Keerthy Suresh is one of the star heroines in the film industry now. After Mahanati, the craze for the actress went up and she has been doing exceptionally well in her career. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her new movie Rang De. Nithiin plays the lead role in the film. Interestingly, the actress will be seen sporting a baby bump in the movie. The fans are excited and surprised to see such visuals in the film.

The film's trailer already revealed that the actress will be seen as a pregnant woman in the film. Earlier, Keerthy did a similar role in the film Penguin. Now, it is another film where Keerthy will be appearing with baby bump. However, it is only for a less time that Keerthy will have a baby bump.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, the romantic entertainer is directed by Venky Atluri. PC Sreeram is the film's DOP. Devi Sri Prasad has composed tunes. The film is releasing on March 26.