Ketika Sharma’s sizzling special song ‘Robinhood’ to be out soon

Hero Nithiin is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming heist comedy, Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula. Co-starring Sreeleela as the female lead, the film is being produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and is set for a grand theatrical release on March 28.

As part of the film’s ramped-up promotions, the makers have dropped an exciting update about the much-awaited third single, featuring the stunning Ketika Sharma in a special dance number. Touted as “The Hottest Surprise of the Year”, the glamorous track will be released on March 10.

The first two songs from Robinhood, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, have already become chartbusters, and this new sizzling track is expected to take the hype even higher. The makers have unveiled a scorching poster of Ketika Sharma, teasing her electrifying presence in the song. With her charisma and killer dance moves, she is all set to turn up the heat and light up the dance floors.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood features Sai Sriram as the cinematographer, Koti as the editor, and Raam Kumar as the art director. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as the film gears up for its March 28 release!