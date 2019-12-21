KGF 2 First Look Out

Kannada Rocking Star Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 1' became a blockbuster and made huge numbers worldwide. Touted to be the much-anticipated sequel of 'KGF Chapter 1', Prashanth Neel is helming 'KGF: Chapter 2'.



Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead in this movie. Ending the long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the first look poster of the film today. The poster featured Yash in an intense avatar. The poster is now going viral on the internet and hinted that the rugged look of Yash is going to be the major highlight for the film. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Rebuilding An Empire!!!

Here We Go #KGFChapter2FirstLook 💥"

Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale films banner is bankrolling this project which is Ravi Basrur's musical and is gearing up to hit the screens very soon.







