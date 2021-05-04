'KGF' beauty to dance with Prabhas?

Srinidhi Shetty is one of the popular Kannada film actresses who gained fame in Tollywood as well. The actress shot to fame with the superhit film 'KGF: Chapter 1' starring Rocking Star Yash.



The Miss Supranational 2016 and former model is now all set to come up with her next project 'KGF: Chapter 2' which is going to be the much-awaited sequel of 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the audience are super excited about this project. Prashanth Neel is going to join hands with Young Rebel Star Prabhas for his next movie titled 'Salaar'. Touted to be an action drama, the director has recently approached KGF beauty Srinidhi Shetty to shake her leg in a special song in the film.



The official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. We have to wait and see if Srinidhi will accept to dance with Prabhas or not. Shruti Hassan is playing the female lead in this movie which is gearing up for a grand release in April 2022.

