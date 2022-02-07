Khiladi Trailer: A Tale Of Love, Action And Money

It's a special day for all the fans of Tollywood's Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the most-awaited trailer of his upcoming movie 'Khiladi' is dropped just now on social media… Being a complete action entertainer, the trailer also promised the same and made us witness a glimpse of the engaging plot. Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career and is busy with having 4 movies in his kitty. As the release date of the Khiladi movie is nearing, the makers treated fans by unveiling the trailer and created noise on social media…



Ravi Teja shared the trailer of the Khiladi movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The trailer starts off with Ravi Teja stealing the money container… Along with the Police officials, even the antagonists start their search for the container but our dear hero asks them to bid mote to own it! Then a few romantic and funny scenes between the lead actors along with Anasuya, Murali Sharma and other supporting cast are shown. But finally, the trailer ends on a high note, showing off high-octane action sequences and chase episodes. We need to wait and watch to know whether the Police officer Arjun succeed in locating the container or Ravi Teja sells it to the antagonist?

Khiladi movie is directed by Ramesh Varma and is produced by himself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. Glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie. Along with Telugu, Khiladi movie is being released in Hindi too on the same day. And guess what, Ravi Teja is also essaying a dual role to entertain his fans to the core!

Arjun Sarja will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as Arjun Bharadwaj in this while Murali Sharma will portray the character of Puutaparthi who is all health concerned! Along with the trailer, the makers unveiled the character posters of Anasuya and Vennala Kishore from the movie just a couple of hours before unveiling the trailer…

Baby Sanvitha is introduced as 'Chinnu' in this poster… She is all cute and innocent!

Young actor Unnimukundan is introduced as 'Ramakrishna' in this poster. He is seen locked with handcuffs and sported in a casual avatar with a dull face!

Vennela Kishore is introduced as Bobby in the poster and he is seen in a confused state…

Yesterday, the makers unveiled the posters of Nikhil Deer, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya from the movie… Khiladi movie will be released on 11th February, 2022 in the theatres. Well, along with this movie, our dear Mass Maharaja will also be seen in Ravanasura, Dhamaka, Ramarao On Duty and Tiger Nageswara Rao's biopic. All these are interesting and most-awaited movies of the season!