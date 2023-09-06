Live
- AluK launches state of the art experience center of luxury aluminium windows and doors in Gachibowli, Hyderabad
- Jungkook of BTS to co-headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
- Bebika Dhruve calls Pooja Bhatt her teacher, says she serves as inspiration
- Digital media use may not spike psychosis risk in youngsters
- GITAM inks pact with Vietnam-based university
- Producer Anand and Pallavi Gupta have multiple projects including ‘Living with Mom’ and more
- Sharda School of Medical Science and Research Celebrates National Nutrition Week
- KCR delcares famous poet Jayaraj as recipient of Kaloji award -2023
- Malaika Arora launches Realizations of a Yogi, a new book by AiR-Atman in Ravi
- After ‘Thappad’ Rohan Khurana is all set to star in Rajshri Production’s next ‘Dono’
Just In
Kiara to share screen with Dhanush!
Dhanush and Aanand L Rai collaborated for “Tere Ishk Mein,” and the latest buzz is that hot beauty Kiara Advani will play the female lead in this flick. It is being said that Kiara gave her nod for the film, which is expected to go on floors in November.
Versatile actor Dhanush recently announced his new Hindi film “Tere Ishk Mein.” Aanand L Rai, who is known for delivering light-hearted entertainers, is the director of this flick. Previously, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai collaborated on the films “Raanjhana” and “Aatrangi Re.”
The latest buzz is that hot beauty Kiara Advani will play the female lead in this flick. It is being said that Kiara gave her nod for the film, which is expected to go on floors in November. The gossip also had it that the film would be a romantic drama amidst the backdrop of the Air Force. The official confirmation about Kiara’s inclusion in the film is yet to come.
Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav are providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues. AR Rahman will compose the tunes for this rom-com. Himanshu Sharma is bankrolling this flick.