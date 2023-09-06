Kiara to share screen with Dhanush!

Versatile actor Dhanush recently announced his new Hindi film “Tere Ishk Mein.” Aanand L Rai, who is known for delivering light-hearted entertainers, is the director of this flick. Previously, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai collaborated on the films “Raanjhana” and “Aatrangi Re.”



The latest buzz is that hot beauty Kiara Advani will play the female lead in this flick. It is being said that Kiara gave her nod for the film, which is expected to go on floors in November. The gossip also had it that the film would be a romantic drama amidst the backdrop of the Air Force. The official confirmation about Kiara’s inclusion in the film is yet to come.

Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav are providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues. AR Rahman will compose the tunes for this rom-com. Himanshu Sharma is bankrolling this flick.