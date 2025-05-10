Kiran Abbavaram begins shooting for ‘K-Ramp’

Young and rising star Kiran Abbavaram has kickstarted the shoot of his 11th film, titled K-Ramp. The film went on floors today with an official announcement from the makers, who also unveiled a special poster to mark the beginning of the project.

Directed by Jain Nani, K-Ramp is being jointly produced by Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids. The project promises to showcase a fresh narrative and marks an exciting collaboration for Kiran, who is steadily building his repertoire in the Telugu film industry.

Joining him in the lead is Yukti Thareja, who plays the female lead opposite Kiran. The on-screen pairing has already generated curiosity among fans, and expectations are high for their chemistry.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed that the first look of the film will be unveiled soon, heightening anticipation. With a promising team and a fresh concept, K-Ramp is expected to be another key milestone in Kiran Abbavaram’s growing career.

More updates about the cast, crew, and release date are expected to follow in the coming weeks.