Kiran Abbavaram changes his style; new look stuns you all

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram has caught the attention of everyone with his striking new look. Kiran has undergone a massive transformation as he looks...

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram has caught the attention of everyone with his striking new look. Kiran has undergone a massive transformation as he looks urban and effortlessly cool with a trimmed beard and a stylish hairdo. This transformation of Kiran is definitely exciting and is raising anticipation on what he has got next. The actor’s new look has added another layer of allure to his career. Kiran posted the new images on his social handles, and the pictures are getting a good response.

Kiran Abbavaram was last seen in the film “Meter,” which has bitten the dust at the box office. Up next, he will be seen in the movie “Rules Ranjann.” Rathinam Krishna, the man behind the films “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu” and “Oxygen,” is the writer and the director. Neha Sshetty is the female lead in this movie.



