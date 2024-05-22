Koratala Shiva launches ‘Feel My Smile’ song from ‘Raju Yadav’

Renowned for his comedic flair in the popular show Jabardasth, Getup Srinu, fondly known as Kamal Haasan in Bulli Tera skits, is set to embark on a new journey as a leading man in the upcoming film "Raju Yadav." Directed by debutant Krishnamachari, the movie promises to be a wholesome entertainer, marking a significant milestone in Srinu's career. Jointly produced by K. Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli under Sai Varunavi Creations and Charishma Dreams Entertainment banners, "Raju Yadav" is slated for release on May 24th.

The film recently garnered praise from blockbuster director Koratala Siva for its song "Feel My Smile," composed by star composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The melodious track, penned by Kasarla Shyam and sung by Yashaswi Kondepudi, captures the essence of love and positivity, accentuating the chemistry between the lead pair.

With an already impressive reception to its teaser, trailer, and songs, "Raju Yadav" is gearing up for a grand release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, courtesy of renowned producer Bunny Vas. Promising a blend of romance, comedy, and heartwarming emotions, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy serves as the editor, while Sairam Uday handles the role of DOP, ensuring a seamless cinematic experience for viewers.