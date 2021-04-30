Koratala using free time for NTR30

Tollywood: Citing the second wave of coronavirus, director Koratala Siva has halted the shooting of megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' movie.

But without wasting his time, Koratala Siva got busy preparing the script for his next movie with NTR in the lead role. Koratala Siva has so many story ideas and he has already narrated one of them to NTR. Now Koratala Shiva is going to prepare a bounded script for that Idea and will narrate it to NTR very soon. But, as announced earlier the movie might not get launched in June. The shoot will commence in August. NTR and Koratala Siva have already worked together for 'Janatha Garage' movie which became a blockbuster. Now, the audience are super excited to see the crazy combination on the silver screens all over again.

NTR who is currently busy with 'RRR' was supposed to join hands with Trivikram for his next project but the project got shelved and NTR is going to move on with his next with Koratala Siva.