Krish becomes busy despite delays!

Tollywood: Jagarlamudi pinned big hopes on the biopic of Sr NTR but the project could not meet the expectations of fans and audiences. Krish was supposed to finish a film with Pawan Kalyan by now but Corona Crisis ruined his plans. However, Krish is still busy with a handful of projects, as a writer, director and also a producer. Already, he played the role of a show runner for Aha platform for a web series named Mastis. Director Krish Jagarlamudi pinned big hopes on the biopic of Sr NTR but the project could not meet the expectations of fans and audiences. Krish was supposed to finish a film with Pawan Kalyan by now but Corona Crisis ruined his plans. However, Krish is still busy with a handful of projects, as a writer, director and also a producer. Already, he played the role of a show runner for Aha platform for anamed Mastis.

Now, Krish plans to come up with a film as a producer. Surender Reddy will direct the film. Varun Tej and Ram are in talks for the film. One of them will get finalised. Krish is also in plans to do a web series along with Harish Shankar. Also, Krish is overseeing the set work of his next with Pawan Kalyan.

His production house First Frame Entertainments is also into production and is in talks with a couple of streaming platforms.