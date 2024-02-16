Krish comes with a crazy title for Anushka!

Director Krish has discreetly initiated his upcoming project, a female-oriented film starring the talented Anushka Shetty, and the latest update reveals the film has been titled "Seelavathi." Bankrolled by UV Creations, this emotional and dramatic venture is expected to deliver a compelling narrative, given the evocative connotations of its title.

Adding to the anticipation, Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu is set to take on the main lead role in "Seelavathi." A specially crafted set for the film is currently under construction at Ramoji Film City, marking the preparation for the upcoming second schedule in Hyderabad.

Krish, a highly acclaimed director in Telugu cinema, has recently been occupied with the delayed project "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," featuring Pawan Kalyan. Due to the actor's commitments in the political arena, the film has been put on hold until after the elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, Krish is utilizing this time effectively by delving into the emotionally charged world of "Seelavathi" with Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

With the second schedule set to commence soon in Hyderabad, the film promises to bring forth a captivating narrative and strong performances from the talented cast. Once Krish wraps up "Seelavathi," the director will reportedly return to Pawan Kalyan's project after the elections in Andhra Pradesh conclude, showcasing his dedication to both films.