Krish in plans to make a web series on 'Kanyasulkam'

Making movies out of novels has been a trend in Tollywood at one point of time. After a long time, director Krish has been bringing up this trend all over again.

Krish's recent outing 'Konda Polam' starring Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet is a movie made based on a novel with the same title. Though the failed to impress the audience, it did decently well at the box office and also received appreciation from critics.

Now, Krish is planning to come up with one such movie again and this time the director has reportedly took the concept of kanyasulkam for the project. Written by Gurajada Apparao, "Kanyasulkam" is one of the popular novels.

Now Krish is planning to make a web series based on this novel and this web series will be streaming on Sony LIV. Though Krish will not be wielding the megaphone for this project, he will only be supervising the direction.