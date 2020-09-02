Krish releases pre-look poster of #PSPK27

Tollywood: It is already known that Power Star Pawan Kalyan is doing a film with director Krish. This untitled film is currently called #PSPK27. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, Krish unveiled the pre-look poster of this movie. It looks royal even though we don't get a glimpse of Pawan's face in it.

In the poster, we can see the hand part of Pawan Kalyan wearing a golden bracelet. The poster is now spreading like a wildfire on social media. Krish stated that the 15 days of work experience with Pawan Kalyan remains a beautiful memory for crew of the film's team. The shoot of this movie will resume once the pandemic situation gets settled.

PSPK27 is a period film that features Pawan as a robber. AM Ratnam is the producer of this movie. MM Keeravani is composing the music of it. The film will hit the screens by the end of next year or early 2022.