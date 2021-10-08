Krish to direct Balakrishna?

Director Krish Jagarlamudi is currently busy with the promotions of his new film Konda Polam. The director is hoping to score a big hit with the film. Meanwhile, there are reports that he will soon direct Balakrishna Nandamuri. But, it is not for a film.

There have been many reports in the film industry that Balakrishna will soon turn a talk show host for Aha video. Balakrishna will interview celebrities and the revenue that gets generated will be used for the charity activities. Since Balakrishna is comfortable with Krish, team Aha has roped in Krish to direct the TV show.

Earlier, the duo worked on the films Gautamiputra Satakarni, NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu.

On the work front, Balakrishna is currently busy with the shoot of Akhanda, under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.