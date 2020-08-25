Krishna Vamshi's film title for Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the third time. Earlier, the duo delivered super hits Legend and Simha. The untitled movie's shoot will resume very soon. The film unit already released the teaser of the movie that created a special impact. Now, the buzz is that Danger is the title in consideration for the film. andare teaming up for the third time. Earlier, the duo delivered super hits Legend and Simha. The untitled movie's shoot will resume very soon. The film unit already released the teaser of the movie that created a special impact. Now, the buzz is that Danger is the title in consideration for the film.

Earlier, Monarch came into consideration but it looks like the unit wants to lock Danger as the film's title. Krishna Vamshi made a film titled Danger long back with Allari Naresh, Swathi Reddy, Sai Ram Shankar, and others. The film unit is yet to get approval from Balakrishna for the same.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is producing the movie. A Bollywood heroine will come on board to play one of the leading ladies in the film.