Krishna Vrinda Vihari Day 1 Collection Prediction

The next movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari, starring the yon actor Naga Shaurya, will have a major theatrical debut on September 23, 2022. There are only two days left until the movie is out. The audience has expressed interest in the movie based on the trailer, teaser, and songs. It appears that Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari will have a successful advance ticket sale.

According to trade analysts, Krishna Vrinda Vihari could make more than Rs 3 crore on its first day of release. There is no stopping the movie from being a box office success if word of mouth is favourable. Under the name Ira Creations, the movie is directed by Anish R. Krishna and produced by Usha Mulpuri. The female protagonist of the movie is Shirley Setia. The fate of the film will be soon decided after its release this Friday.