Kriti Sanon to enter Tollywood again

Bollywood beauty Kriti sanon's is a noted actress in Tollywood as well. The actress who marked her debut in Tollywood with Mahesh Babu starrer, '1 Nenokkadine' movie, she has gained the attention of the audience.

Kriti Sanon who also starred in 'Naga Chaitanya's Dochay 'movie has been busy in Bollywood with back-to-back movies lately. Now as per the latest reports, the actress got an interesting opportunity to mark her come back in Tollywood. The back-to-back super hit movies of Kriti Sanon have become one of the happening heroines in the industry who went on to bag a movie with none other than young Rebel Star Prabhas.



She is all set to reenter Tollywood but the details about movie and the actor have been under the wraps. Kriti Sanon's is likely to do a Telugu movie.

