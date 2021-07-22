Kriti Shetty to cast beside Nithiin?

There is news circulating in film circles that hero Nithiin is all set to introduce noted editor SR Sekhar as the director.

As per the reports, Nithiin's home banner Sreshth Movies will be bankrolling the project.

Now, the latest grapevine coming in is that young and happening heroine Krithi Shetty has been finalised as the female lead in the movie.

An official announcement regarding the movie is expected to be out in the next month.

Apart from the above project, Nithiin has yet another project under the direction of writer turned director Vakkantham Vamsi in his plate.