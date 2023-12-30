‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from ‘Guntur Kaaram:’ A high-voltage mass number

Superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed writer-director Trivikram Srinivas have joined forces once again for their third collaboration, "Guntur Kaaram," a massive production by Haarika & Hassine Creations. The duo, known for delivering classic films like "Athadu" and "Khaleja," has created immense anticipation for their latest venture.

The movie has already released two songs, "Dum Masala" and "Hey Baby," along with a teaser introducing Mahesh Babu's massy character, Ramana. The team is gearing up for a grand release during the Sankranti festival, promising a massive impact at the global box office.

Renowned composer SS Thaman has crafted the music for the film, and the songs have been receiving widespread acclaim. "Dum Masala" went viral instantly, while "Hey Baby" gained momentum on social media, inspiring numerous reels and short videos.

Now, the team has unveiled the high-voltage mass number, "Kurchi Madathapetti," as the third single, aiming to enhance the New Year celebrations with its energetic vibes. The song features high-energy beats and folklore-style lyrics, creating a rustic charm reminiscent of rural areas. The lyrics, penned by "Saraswatiputra" Ramajogayya Sastry, evoke a sense of nostalgia with phrases like "Rajamundry Raaga Manjari" and "Thooniga Nadumulona Thootaletti," reminiscent of the classic mass films from the '80s, popularized by the legendary actor Krishna.

Sreeleela, the dazzling beauty, plays the female lead, showcasing highly energetic dance steps alongside Mahesh Babu. Meenakshi Chaudhary also takes on a significant role as another female lead. The film's ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and more.

The cinematography is handled by popular cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, while A.S. Prakash oversees production design, and National Award-winning editor Nivin Nooli takes charge of editing. The Guntur Kaaram team recently wrapped up shooting and is set to release the film worldwide on January 12th, promising a cinematic extravaganza for the audience.