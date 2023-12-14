Kushee Ravi looks exciting on her Telugu debut

Hitting theatres as the “Most scariest film ever,” Telugu horror thriller 'Pindam' directed by Saikiran Daida, features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, Ravi Varma. Other cast members include Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi and Srilatha in crucial roles. The movie is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati and co-produced by Prabu Raja. The story is written by Saikiran Daida, Kavi Siddhartha and Toby Osborne. The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on December 15



Actress Kushee Ravi, who is playing a pregnant woman in the film,shares her experiences of the film. Let’s have a look into it.

When the makers of ‘Pindam’ approached you for the character, what was your initial reaction?

The first question that I asked them was why only me could fit into the character. When I first read the synopsis of the script, I was in a dilemma whether to play this mother character with two kids and one carrying? Because this is my first Telugu film. And the taste of Telugu film industry is quite different from all other industries. It's fanbase is different. Later when I introspected myself, let's take up this role and see what audience would feel. Because my role in Diya was different. I got good appreciation for it.

What kind of homework have you done before playing your role?

In general, I keep observing people a lot. For an actor, if you keep observing films stars you tend to replicate them on the screen. If you watch general public, you tend to take their mannerisms. Audiences would get connected to it. Coming to prepping myself to the character, I watched pregnant woman a lot.

I don't have that insecurity feeling. Post lockdown, the taste of audience has been changed. Before films would have some item numbers with masala-laced stories, but later audiences have evolved to accept content-oriented stories. So, I may play a pregnant woman in 'Pindam' now, I might play a different role altogether in another film.


