Kushi director makes love propossal to this heroine ?

SJ Suryah is known for making Kushi with Pawan Kalyan and Nani with Mahesh Babu. Later, he directed Komaram Puli with Pawan Kalyan. They planned to reunite for Katamarayudu but Suryah preferred acting in Mahesh Babu's SPYder than doing a film for Pawan Kalyan. SJ Suryah is doing well in his career right now as an actor. Meanwhile, he is stuck up with some rumours with his co-star Priya Bhavani Shankar, a heroine in the film Monster.

SJ Suryah came across the same and he has made a clarification on the same, saying that there is no truth in the news and it is false as well as baseless.

"Some idiot has spread the wrong news that I made a love Propossal to @priya_Bshankar and she rejected it .... she a very good friend of mine since "Monster" & sincere actress too that's it .... pls don't irritate and spread false baseless rumours ... thx ... sjs" posted SJ Suryah on his Twitter profile.

Let us hope that the rumours come to an end with the clarification from Suryah himself.

