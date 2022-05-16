Kushi: Samantha And Vijay Devarakonda's Next Gets A Title

Tollywood's ace actor and Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda is all known for his 'Rowdy' appeals. Coming to Samantha, she is all known for her cuteness… Well, ace filmmaker Shiva Nirvana brought them together for his next family entertainer. Already on the occasion of Sam and VD's birthdays, we have seen the fun on the sets and their wonderful chemistry… Off late, the makers of this movie dropped the first look poster and unveiled the title and created noise on social media…



Both Samantha and Vijay shared the first look motion poster and also unveiled the title for all their fans… Take a look!

This is the first look poster which showcased the lead actors in complete different appeals. Sam looked awesome and beautiful in complete traditional avatar draping a pattu saree. Her low bun, cute smile and gold jewellery also upped her classy look. On the other hand, VD sported in Kashmiri attire and that too smoking! Their outfits are tied-up just like we witness at weddings! The picturesque snow background also made the poster worth watching.

Sharing the poster, Sam also wrote, "This Christmas- NewYears An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release! @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621 @mythriofficial @heshamabdulwahab".

Along with the title poster, the makers also dropped the release date and thus, it will hit the big screens for this Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022 worldwide!

This is the motion poster of the Kushi movie… It is all awesome as it started off with showcasing the lead actors bond and even the traditional wedding song "Mangalyam…" also upped the aura of the poster!

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It has Samantha as the lead actress. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Speaking about other projects of the lead actors, VD will be next seen in Liger and Jana Gana Mana movies. These both are directed by ace filmmaker Pudi Jagannadh. Sam already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.