‘Lahe Lahe’ song from ‘Acharya’ gives us a glimpse of vintage Megastar

When we roll back to Mega Star's blockbuster movies like 'Daddy', 'Indra' and 'Tagore' showcased Megastar Chiranjeevi's awesome dance steps and made all his fans shake their legs on the floor. Well, after his comeback to movies with "Khaidi No 150", all his fans once again hoped him to rule the dance floor with his ultimate dance steps. As almost after 3 years, his Acharya movie is releasing in the theatres, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Thus, they have shared the lyrical video of the 'LaheLahe' song on YouTube recently which made us witness Chiru in dance mode once again.



This song is creating noise on the dance floor and buzz on social media at a time as the song reached the audience within no time with its catchy lyrics and awesome music composition. Even Sangeetha's stunning performance also stole the hearts and made the song garner millions of views just in a couple of days.

Acharya movie is being directed by Koratala Siva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Even Ram CharanTeja is also playing an important role in this movie. Both father and son appeared in comrade avatars in the recently released poster and were in action mode with their intriguing looks. This movie is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner. It will hit the big screens on 13th May, 2021.