Latest Update From 'Soorarai Pottru'

Suriya's next movie 'Soorarai Pottru' is making all the movie buffs to keep an eye on its updates. Being a biopic of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath, this film shows off the journey of this great man on the big screens.

Sudha Kongara, who is known for movies like 'Guru' will be directing this movie which is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Shikhya Entertainment banners.

This movie includes a star cast of Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Karunas. Having actors from Kollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood, this movie is hoping to mint money from all corners of India.

The latest update of this movie is, the most awaited 'MaaraTheme' is going to be unveiled [email protected] 4 PM. Ramesh Bala has tweeted about this update… Have a look!

Suriya is looking macho in Air Force uniform having a plane in the background. This GV Prakash musical will hit the screens on 9th April 2020.

