Launch of Virupaksha Teaser Postponed Due to Unfortunate Incident

Mega family's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is now lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. He also recently announced a multi-starrer with his dear uncle Pawan Kalyan and surprised all the mega fans. As promised the makers of his next movie 'Virupaksha' should be launched today but due to the sudden demise of mega fan Ravuri Pandu Garu. The makers dropped the official announcement and mourned for the loss of Pandu





The post reads, "We are shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ravuri Pandu Garu ( Mega Fan and Sai Dharam Tej Fans president, Bhimavaram ) As a mark of respect, The teaser release of #Virupaksha stands postponed."

Extremely disheartened and sad knowing about the passing away of Ravuri Pandu.

Gone too soon.

My deepest condolences to the family.

Om Shanti 🙏 https://t.co/tIeH1fsXlh — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 1, 2023





Pandu passed away at the age of 28 while playing cricket… He suffered from a massive heart stroke and breathed his last!

Going with the earlier released promo, it looks like a complete mystery thriller that deals with the concept of superstitious belief. It starts off with Junior NTR's voiceover, "Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam… Assalu Nijanni Chupinche Maro Nethram". It is just powerful and the promo showcases a few village people running towards something while Sai Dharam Tej tries to stop them by standing in the opposite direction!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago. Well, Tej also announced his new movie 'Satya' with Colours Swati a few days ago… Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.