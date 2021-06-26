Lavanya Tripathi to set up eco-friendly cafe?

Lavanya Tripathi is one of the young heroines in the Tollywood film industry. The actress made her debut with Andala Rakshasi. Later, she went on to be a part of a few other hit films. She is now planning to set up an eco-friendly cafe at her farm in Chamasari, a hilltop near Mussoorie.

The actress is planning to spend all her free time at her farm. She is currently waiting to resume work and is also planning about this cafe. Lavanya wants the cafe to be a non-commercial cafe.



Lavanya Tripathi is more inclined towards being eco-friendly. She recently rejected an alcohol endorsement.



On the work front, Lavanya is happy with her career's progress. The actress was last seen in A1 Express and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.



There is no clarity on her upcoming films. She might announce it soon.

