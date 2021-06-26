"Leaving this space now," says Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva is one of the star directors in the Telugu film industry. The sensational director is working on Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya right now. The director has decided to focus on work and does not want to be on social media. Taking to his Twitter profile, the director announced his absence on social media.

In a press statement, Siva wrote, "Hello, I would like to let you all know that I'm moving away from social media. I've had my share of moments in this space but it is time I move away. I will always stay in touch with you all through our media friends. We will continue to interact. The medium changes but our bond doesn't," wrote Koratala Siva.

Acharya shoot is going to resume soon and the makers are planning to finish the shoot in a single lengthy schedule. More details on the film will come out soon.