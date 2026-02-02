Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao returns to direction at 94

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most innovative storytellers, is set to make a remarkable return to direction at the age of 94. Known for pioneering pathbreaking concepts with films such as Pushpaka Vimanam, India’s first silent film, and Aditya 369, the country’s first time-travel movie, Singeetam’s legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Although he stepped away from active direction in recent years due to age, Singeetam has remained closely connected to cinema. He has made occasional cameo appearances and recently contributed creative inputs to director Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, reaffirming his enduring passion for storytelling.

Now, the legendary auteur is ready to wield the megaphone once again with an untitled project tentatively referred to as SSR61. The film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, with Nag Ashwin overseeing the project. Renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score the music. The film will introduce newcomers, marking yet another fresh beginning under the guidance of a master filmmaker.

The makers recently unveiled a 1 minute 30 second announcement video that celebrates Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. The video features nostalgic references to iconic moments from his classic films and heartfelt tributes from prominent personalities who praised his relentless pursuit of originality.

Directing a film at 94 is being hailed as a rare and inspiring achievement. Vyjayanthi Movies has described SSR61 as Singeetam’s most ambitious project to date. More details, including the title and cast, are expected to be revealed soon.

Earlier reports had suggested that Singeetam might direct a sequel to Aditya 369, but the project did not move beyond initial discussions.