Legendary singer K.S.Chitra's inspirational song 'Andukova..' released from Raja Ravindra starrer 'Sarangadariya', a family entertainer

'Sarangadariya' is the debut film directed by Padma Rao Abbisshetty (alias Pandu) and produced by Umadevi and Sarath Chandra under the banner of Saija Creations with the divine blessings of Challapalli Chalapathi Rao starring Raja Ravindra in the lead role. The film is currently completing its post-production activities. On Friday, the makers released a lyrical song titled 'Andukova...' from the film, which has music directed by M. Ebenezer Paul. The song was released by veteran actor and hero Naveen Chandra. Naveen Chandra who released the song congratulated the film unit of 'Sarangadariya'.

When it comes to the lyrical song 'Andukova..', the song is sung by legendary singer K.S.Chitra. This is an inspirational song. There are many difficulties in reaching any goal. But there is a song that tells you to move forward with courage and inspires you. Rambabu Goshala wrote the song. On this occasion...

Film producers Umadevi and Sarath Chandra Challapalli said, "Special thanks to hero Naveen Chandragari for releasing the lyrical song 'Andukova..' from our movie 'Sarangadariya'. We are very happy to have the legendary singer Chitragaru sing our song. Currently, the post production activities of the film are going on. We will announce the release date soon," he said.

Director Padmarao Abbisshetty (Pandu) said, "I am introducing myself as a director with the movie 'Sarangadariya'. The story revolves around some conflicts in a middle class family. A good family entertainer. All the elements like love and family emotions are there. We are very happy to release the song 'Andukova..' sung by Chitragaru from our movie. Special thanks to hero Naveen Chandragari who released the song.