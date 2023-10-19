Just In
Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
Leo's Twitter Review: Garnering Enthusiastic Audience Applause! Discover the Buzz
- 19 Oct 2023 6:11 AM GMT
#Leo interval - new dimension of @actorvijay . Top class action choreography and world class work with hyena CG !— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 19, 2023
Tight so far !
- 19 Oct 2023 6:10 AM GMT
15 Crores Worth 💯🔥 Hollywood level making !! #Leo #LeoFDFS @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/sk9CdID2Ah— Mʀ.Exᴘɪʀʏ (@Bloody_Expiry) October 19, 2023
- 19 Oct 2023 6:06 AM GMT
#LeoReview(Hindi):⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐5/5.— Anurag Meena (@Anurag_4M) October 19, 2023
Watched #Leo late night show. I can say this is a masterpiece by superstar @actorvijay . Dont dare to miss a single scene in this, all scenes are important part of this #LeoFDFS
RT maximum pic.twitter.com/ljbZW5cDZP
- 19 Oct 2023 6:05 AM GMT
Why I'm Crying Now😭🔥— Mᴜʜɪʟツ𝕏 (@MuhilThalaiva) October 18, 2023
Therlaiye🥺
My Man Won🦁#LeoFDFS #Leo @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/Cg1ZJnLq3y
- 19 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Just watched #Leo" film, it's full-on entertainment @Dir_Lokesh presents @actorvijay at the next level. There's a surprise in the movie, and the background music is a banger @anirudhofficial! " Enjoy the thrilling surprises and awesome music in "Leo The last 30 minutes are going… pic.twitter.com/0mWScEXhdo— Parshant Neel (@parshantneel) October 19, 2023
- 19 Oct 2023 5:59 AM GMT
#LEO : Whatteyyyy Performance @actorvijay thalaivaaa👌👌🔥🔥🔥🔥!— Kαмαℓ ツ (@KamalOfcl) October 19, 2023
Action Blocks are terrific 🔥🔥🔥🔥 LOKI Made It More Realistic & Used Thalapathy's Acting & Action Side On Same time 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯
Visual Brilliance By Manoj Especially One Particular Shot In 2nd Half!!👌🔥🔥
- 19 Oct 2023 5:59 AM GMT
Watched Tamil movie first time in theatre and my anna @actorvijay didn't disappoint me . Lokesh kangraj delivered yet another masterpiece mass masala. Story vfx and the screen presence of Vijay was absolutely fire. Loved it. Worth the hype and money.— Vikram Rathore (@BazigarPathaan) October 19, 2023
Rating: 4/5#LeoReview #Leo pic.twitter.com/A4cAGJuFSR
- 19 Oct 2023 5:58 AM GMT
#Leo watched finally— T H A N G A M (@meerapaduum) October 19, 2023
One word pic.twitter.com/oI1cMccNm1
- 19 Oct 2023 5:58 AM GMT
Leo - Honest Review 👍— bala (@bala53786147) October 19, 2023
Pros :
- Theatre ambience 👌
- Safe Parking lot 💥
- Unlimited Popcorn 🍿
- Proper Sound system ♥️
- Perfect AC temperature 🥶
- Proper seating with correct level adjustments ✅
Cons :
-- #Leo movie 👎#LeoReview pic.twitter.com/qX4RYPsIa9
- 19 Oct 2023 5:56 AM GMT
Thalapathy Vijay's Career Best Performance ❤️ #Leo #LeoFDFS pic.twitter.com/upyz2oVENW— Mʀ.Exᴘɪʀʏ (@Bloody_Expiry) October 19, 2023