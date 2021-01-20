LIGER Teaser - Nation wide Madness guaranteed!

Tollywood: Sensational actor Vijay Devarakonda is currently working on the project Liger. The film's first look opened to a sensational response from one and all. Interestingly, the actor has promised a Nation wide Madness to everyone with the teaser that will come out soon! Vijay took to his Twitter profile to confirm the same.

"My loves. Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional. There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebrations moved me." posted Vijay Devarakonda, adding, "Listen & Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness!"





Ananya Pandey plays the leading lady of the movie. Puri Jagan and Charmmee Kaur jointly produces the film. More details about the project will come out soon.