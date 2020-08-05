Limited guests to attend Rana's wedding

Rana Daggubati is set to get married to Miheeka Bajaj on the 8th of this month. The wedding is not going to be a grand affair. In usual times, the wedding would have happened in the presence of guests from all over the country, but considering the corona crisis, the families of Rana and Miheeka decided to keep it simple and a strict family affair. Rana's father Suresh Babu is very particular of having limited guests at the wedding and he did not even send invitations to anyone.

Falaknuma Palace is the venue for the wedding. The couple is busy with the arrangements of the wedding now. Rana made the announcement about his wedding a few months ago on social media.

On the work front, Rana's next release is Aranya. He will also act in Hiranyakshyapa.