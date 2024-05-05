  • Menu
Gadwal: Make RaGa's meet a success says Mallu Ravi




Gadwal : The Congress party Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency candidate Mallu Ravi held a meeting with party active workers along with the AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar here on Saturday. On this occasion more than 50 BRS party leaders joined the Congress under the leadership of Potula Janardhan Reddy a former PACS chairman along with R Sridhar a senior BRS party leader.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi said, “The Congress party always fights for the people and for the farmers. All party workers should work hard campaigning door-to-door and strengthen the party in rural areas.” He also requested the party cadres to ensure success for the grand meeting of Rahul Gandhi along with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which will be held on May 5 at Yerravalli mandal of Gadwal district.

