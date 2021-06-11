Lokesh gets a hefty paycheck from Mythri?

Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the highly talented filmmakers in the industry. The director who delivered hit films like 'Kaithi', 'Master' etc is now planning to come up with a bilingual project. He made his debut with the film Managaram, starring Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in the leads. As per the buzz, the director is in plans to debut in Telugu.



Popular Tollywood production house, Mythri Movie Makers have reportedly offered Rs 5 Cr as remuneration to Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film. The lead hero for this film is yet to get finalized. As per the reports, the production house has dates of a couple of star heroes and might get one on board for this big project.



Most likely, he will do the film either with Mahesh Babu or with Ram Charan. The complete details on the same will come out soon.

