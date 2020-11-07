'Love Mocktail' beauty to star in Love Mocktail remake

We already know that Kannada super hit film 'Love Mocktail' is getting remade in Telugu with the title 'Seethakaalam' and young Hero Satyadev is going to romance star beauty Tamanna Bhatia in this movie.

Nagashekar is helming this project. The shooting of the film is going to go on roll very soon. As per the latest reports, the movie is going to feature another heroine and the makers have finalized Megha Akash to play the second female lead in this movie. Megha Akash is the one who romanced young Hero Nithiin in 'Chal Mohan Ranga' and 'Lie' movies. But as both the movies ended up as disasters, the actress is still searching for a much-needed break in her career.

We have to wait and see how far Love Mocktail remake is going to become a turning point in her career. The pre-production works are going to get completed very soon. Kalabhairava is composing music for this film.