Love Story Trailer: It's All About Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Emotional Saga Of Dance

Sekhar Kammula who is known for his concept-based movies and especially love stories is all set to treat his fans with another cute and middle-class love tale. Being titled as 'Love Story', this movie has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Off late, the makers of this movie have unveiled the trailer of this movie and showcased a glimpse of the emotional love story of the lead actors.



Naga Chaitanya shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "So happy to be finally putting this out… Can't wait to see you all at the theatre's again!"

Going with the trailer, it showcases a few glimpses of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's middle-class lives. Naga Chaitanya will be introduced as a dance teacher and will be seen teaching dance to a few ladies on his terrace. He will be suffering from financial issues as his colony ladies find it difficult to pay him the fees. Later, his house owner also asks him to pay the rent. Then, Sai Pallavi who will be looking out for a software job attends an interview but fails to crack it. Then Chaitanya who falls the amazing dance performance of Sai Pallavi teams up with her and start their dance school. Then the plot shifts to their cute love story… After witnessing a few love sequences between the lead actors, at the end, their families oppose their wedding and try to separate them. Well, we need to wait and watch how Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will convince their parents and run their dance school successfully.

Being a romantic love tale, this Shekar Kammula's directorial is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. One more important aspect of this movie is Naga Chaitanya learnt the Telangana dialect for this flick and impressed his fans with his awesome dialogue delivery.

This movie will hit the big screens on 24th September, 2021.