  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Love You Ram’ trailer showcases an emotional love story

‘Love You Ram’ trailer showcases an emotional love story
x
Highlights

Director Dasaradh who made classics like “Santosham” with Nagarjuna is back to films but as a producer. He is producing a film titled “Love You Ram,”...

Director Dasaradh who made classics like “Santosham” with Nagarjuna is back to films but as a producer. He is producing a film titled “Love You Ram,” in association with the film’s director DY Chowdary. Dasaradh has also penned the story of the movie. The makers released the film’s trailer.

Going by the trailer, “Love You Ram” is a beautiful love story with a different concept. The trailer actually shows the opinion of the lead pair about love. The girl’s heart breaks when she realizes that the guy she loved since childhood deceived her. While she felt it was true love, he breaks her trust since his understanding of love is different. He feels he is very practical and is a use-and-throw type.

Rohit Behal and Aparna Janardhanan played their parts efficiently. The background score is so enchanting and the visuals are appealing. Billed to be a rom-com laced with family emotions, the teaser makes a good impression. “Love You Ram” is due for release on June 30th.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X