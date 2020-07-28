Lucifer Remake Shelved; Sujeeth's next with Gopichand?

Tollywood: Sujeeth is the young filmmaker in Tollywood film industry. Having made his debut with the film Run Raja Run, the director scored a big hit. Later, he worked with Prabhas but the film failed at the box-office. However, Chiranjeevi called Sujeeth to do Lucifer remake. But, the project is shelved now as Chiranjeevi lost interest in the movie.

The latest reports in the media reveal us that Sujeeth is planning to do a film with Gopichand for UV Creations. UV Creations is ever-ready to do a film with Sujeeth. They also have Gopichand's dates. So, a film in the combination might be possible soon.

Sujeeth is getting married next month and he may take a final decision on the same very soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.