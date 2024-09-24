‘LYF’ movie wraps up shooting, cast and crew share excitement

The highly anticipated film LYF, produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and A. Ramaswamy Reddy under the banners of Manisha Arts and Media Private Limited and Annapareddy Studios, has completed its shooting. Directed by Pavan Ketharaju, the movie features Sriharsha and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, with S.P. Charan, Nawab Shah, Raghu Babu, Shakalaka Shankar, and others in key supporting roles. Music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma.

Director Pavan Ketharaju expressed his excitement, stating, "LYF is a family entertainer that explores the deep bond between a father and son. The film is set against the spiritual backdrop of Kasi, and we’ve aimed to showcase the essence of Lord Shiva through the story. The visuals by cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu are stunning, and Mani Sharma's music is a major highlight."

Choreographer Moin, who handled five songs in the movie, shared his gratitude, saying, "I’m thankful for the opportunity to work on this project. I believe the audience will love the songs."

Heroine Kashika Kapoor appreciated the support from the team, while lead actor Sriharsha remarked on the film's emotional depth. "LYF captures the beautiful relationship between a father and son. I hope audiences connect with it."

Producer Annapareddy Ramaswamy Reddy praised the team's hard work, particularly in capturing the essence of Kasi. He confirmed that the film will hit theaters soon, expressing confidence that it will resonate with audiences.