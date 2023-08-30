‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ locks theatrical release date

'Ma Oori Polimera-2', produced by Shree Krishna Creations and presented by Gowri Ghana Babu is a directorial venture of Dr Anil Vishwanath. Satyam Rajesh, Dr Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rakendu Mouli, Baladitya, Sahitya Dasari, and Ravi Varma played significant roles in this edgy and gripping thriller, the film is going to grace the big screens on November 2 in a grand way.

Producer Gowri Krishna, announcing the release date, said, “The first part was a big hit. The second part is highly anticipated. We have mounted it on an enormous budget without compromising on quality. The recently released teaser amassed a very good response. It was released in the hands of Mega Prince Varun Tej. Our director is completing the post-production work in a meticulous manner. Every aspect of making is detailed.”

Dr Anil Vishwanath said that 'Ma Oori Polimera-2' comes with the element of black magic. "The murder mystery takes place in the rural background. The second part is going to be more interesting than the first part. The teaser has been met with tremendous love from the audience. We have shot the film in Paderu, Kerala and Uttarakhand. Our producer is providing everything that the project requires to ensure that the quality of content is top-notch. Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi have delivered a brilliant job,” he added.