‘Ma Ooru Ambajipeta’ is a blend of mass and class beats

Telugu actor Suhas, known for his noteworthy performances in films like 'Colour Photo' and 'Writer Padmabhushan,' is set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film, "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." Produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana Motion Pictures, along with Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, the film is creating buzz with its promotional content.

Directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni, the movie has generated anticipation, especially with the success of its first song. The recently released second song, "Maa Ooru Ambajipeta," is expected to make waves on music charts. The song was unveiled on Twitter Spaces by Teja Sajja, known for his role in 'Hanu-Man,' who wished the team success.

The song is a vibrant blend of mass and class beats, featuring the earthy vocals of National Award-winning singer Kaala Bhairavaa. Set against a village backdrop, the song captures the essence of village life, Malligadu's experiences, and his band, with stunning visuals of captivating scenery. Suhas's impressive dance moves, coupled with the catchy hook step, are expected to go viral.

Rahaman's expressive lyrics add depth to the song, making it a potential addition to everyone's playlist. The film also features Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari and Goparaju Ramana in key roles, with music scored by Sekhar Chandra and cinematography by Wajid Baig and Kodati Pawan Kalyan.

Director Venkatesh Maha, acclaimed for films like 'Care Of Kancharapalem' and 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya,' adds a layer of quality to the project as one of the producers. With the backing of successful production houses responsible for hits like '100% Love,' 'Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy,' 'Geetha Govindam,' and 'Most Eligible Bachelor,' the film has piqued curiosity among the audience.