Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Production No 14 Titled Bhimaa, Intense First Look Unveiled

Macho hero Gopichand is flexible in doing wholesome family entertainers and mass actioners. The actor for his 31st movie joins forces with popular Kannada director A Harsha for a unique action entertainer to be produced prestigiously by KK Radhamohan as Production No 14 from the successful banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts.



Marking Gopichand’s birthday, the makers of the movie announced the film’s title and also unveiled its first look poster. They locked a powerful title Bhimaa, and Gopichand looks ferocious in the first look poster as a brutal police officer. Gives a stern gaze with anguish on his face, Gopichand sports a rugged look. We can also see a bull in the background. The first-look poster designates Gopichand’s wild character in the movie.

A Harsha who delivered several blockbusters in Kannada is debuting in Tollywood with this high-budget movie being mounted on a grand scale. Bhimaa is billed to be a massive action entertainer laced with a good dose of family emotions and other elements.

The movie will have some top-notch technicians taking care of different crafts. While Swamy J Gowda is the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur of KGF fame will be providing the music. Ramana Vanka is the production designer and Kiran is the editor. Ajju Mahankali provides dialogues. The movie to be high on the action will have fights choreographed by Venkat, and Dr Ravi Varma.

The film’s shoot is presently underway in Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad with the makers canning a high-octane action sequence.

Heroine and other details will be revealed soon.

Cast: Gopichand

Technical Crew:

Director: A Harsha

Producer: KK Radhamohan

Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts

DOP: Swamy J Gowda

Music Director: Ravi Basrur

Production Designer: Ramana Vanka

Editor: Kiran

Dialogues: Ajju Mahankali

Fights: Venkat, and Dr Ravi Varma

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar