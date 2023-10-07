MAD is a hilarious film best enjoyed amidst a large, enthusiastic audience: Naga Vamsi

MAD released today is getting a positive response from the audience. The reviews are excellent. All screenings are witnessing packed houses, and MAD, a crazy campus comedy, is riding high on its success wave. During a post-release press meeting, the cast and crew expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support, propelling the film to success. Sithara Entertainments presents MAD in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sangeeth Shobhan, one of the cast members, humbly acknowledged the appreciation, stating, “It’s truly gratifying to hear people talk so positively about our work. We’re sincerely thankful to our audience for their support.”

Director Kalyan Shankar commented, “The movie has resonated with the audience on a deep level. The responses from Prasads, Sreeramulu, and Sudarshan have been nothing short of crazy. Our entire team is youthful, and the atmosphere is pulsating with positivity. The songs in the second half have garnered a fantastic response.”