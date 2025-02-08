‘Madham’ teaser success meet held; set for theatrical release ‘Madham’ teaser success meet held; set for theatrical release

Live
The team behind Madham, produced by Surya Devara Ravindranath (Chinna Babu) and Ramesh Babu Koya under the Ekaiva Homes Pvt. Ltd banner, gathered for a teaser success meet to celebrate the positive reception of the film’s teaser.
The team behind Madham, produced by Surya Devara Ravindranath (Chinna Babu) and Ramesh Babu Koya under the Ekaiva Homes Pvt. Ltd banner, gathered for a teaser success meet to celebrate the positive reception of the film’s teaser. Directed by Vamsi Krishna Malla, Madham features an impressive ensemble cast, including Harsha Gangavarapu, Latha Vishwanath, and Inaya Sultana, and is set to release on March 14th.
At the success meet, Director Vamsi Krishna Malla shared his excitement about the film, stating, “Madham is a rare, raw, rustic film in Telugu cinema, one that resonates deeply with audiences. This kind of content is more common in Tamil and Malayalam films. The film’s climax is unlike anything seen in Indian cinema, and it will take a lot of heart and courage to experience it.”
Writer Ramesh Babu Koya expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m thankful to Vamsi Krishna for beautifully adapting my story. The audience’s response to the teaser has been overwhelming, and I’m grateful to everyone who supported us.”
Inaya Sultana, who plays a significant negative role, shared her thoughts: “I enjoy playing negative roles, and Madham gave me the opportunity to explore such a character. Director Vamsi was a great support during tough scenes, and I’m proud of how the film turned out. I urge everyone to watch it when it releases.”
Harsha Gangavarapu emphasized the strength of the story, saying, “In Madham, the story is the real hero. The intense emotions and fantastic narrative will resonate with everyone. The film allows every actor to shine, and I believe the audience will connect with it.”