Madhavan grabs Chiranjeevi's next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on multiple projects right now. Right after finishing Acharya, Chiranjeevi will increase the pace at work for the Lucifer remake, titled Godfather.

Chiranjeevi will reprise the role of Mohanlal while Satyadev will be seen in the role, originally played by Tovino Thomas. Nayanthara is on board to play a key role and we hear that Tamil hero Madhavan is also going to be a part of the film in a crucial role.

The buzz says that Madhavan will reprise the role of Vivek Oberoi from the original. The film unit is still working on the cast and the final confirmation will be out soon.

Madhavan needs no introduction to the audiences in Telugu and he earlier debuted in Tollywood as a villain in Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi.