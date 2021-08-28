'Maha Samudram' gets a release date

'RX 100' fame Ajay Bhupathi is all set to come up with his second directorial, 'Maha Samudram'. After getting rejected by a couple of noted heroes the film went into the hands of Sharwanand and Siddharth who are now playing the lead roles in this film.

Billed to be an intense and rustic love drama, an interesting update about the film is that the film is eyeing a big festival for its grand theatrical release. According to the latest buzz, Maha Samudram will have a Dussehra release and the makers have locked October 14th as the official release date of the film. The expectations are high on this film as well. Sunkara Ram Brahmam under the AK entertainments banner is bankrolling this project.



The makers have already roped in Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel to play the female leads in the film. Chaitan Bharadwaj who composed music for 'RX100' will be scoring tunes for this film as well

