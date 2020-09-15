Mahathi Sagar begins music sessions for Chiranjeevi's next!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to team up with director Meher Ramesh for the remake of Tamil hit Vedalam. The project is in the discussions for a long time. The shoot of the same will begin in the coming year. Soon after wrapping up Acharya, Chiranjeevi will focus on this film.

Interestingly, Mani Sharma's son Mahathi Swara Sagar will be the music director for the film. Meher Ramesh is making sure to keep the film trending with every single aspect. Sagar's music has a good following in the youth. He will surely come up with the best for Chiranjeevi's film. The music sessions are said to have in progress already. Sagar recently scored a hit with Nithiin's Bheeshma and this film is surely a big opportunity for him.

