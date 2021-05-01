Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Join Hands For SSMB 28

Since a week, there a buzz on social media that ace filmmaker Trivikram and Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu will team up for their next movie. Making the speculations true, there has been a big announcement made a few minutes ago.



According to the biggest announcement, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are collaborating after 11 long years. Be it the Athadu movie which was released in 2005 or the Khaleja film which hit the theatres in 2011, both showed off Mahesh in complete different roles and also made us witness the amazing ideology of ace director Trivikram.

The makers of this movie, have shared the announcement promo and poster on their official social media page and created a noise!!!





Going with the promo video, it showed the glimpses of Khaleja and Athadu movies. Then, they revealed the biggest announcement of the day. Mahesh and Trivikram will join the hands with Haarika & Hassine Creations banner for their next time. Along with the biggest announcement, the makers also unveiled the release date. Thus, this film will hit the big screens in summer, 2022.



The movie is tentatively titled as SSMB 28, and is being bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the Haarika & Hassine banner.





Speaking about the announcement poster, it showed off the shadow of Mahesh Babu along with revealing the details of this much-anticipated project.



Coming to Mahesh Babu's work front, he is busy with Parasuram's Sarileru Neekevvaru movie and he will soon the join the sets of this movie after wrapping up the shooting of that film.